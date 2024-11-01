7 must-try vegan recipes for World Vegan Day

Are you looking to add some exciting new dishes to your vegan repertoire? Here are seven delectable recipes to satisfy your taste buds and nourish your body. From hearty breakfast options to delightful dinners and everything in between, these recipes showcase the vibrant flavours of plant-based ingredients. Whether you're a vegan or just exploring the possibilities, these creative meals will inspire you in the kitchen. Get ready to discover a world of delicious vegan cuisine!

Tofu stir-fry

Whip up a delicious vegan sweet and sour tofu stir-fry in just 20 minutes! This dish is quick to prepare and makes for a perfect weeknight dinner that everyone will love. Here's the recipe.

Basil hummus

Vegan, gluten-free basil hummus recipe Image Credit: Supplied

Try this amazing vegan and gluten-free basil hummus recipe for your next snack! Create a delicious and healthy dip in just seconds with no hassle!

Double chocolate fudge cake

Vegan double chocolate fudge cake Image Credit: Supplied

Indulge in Vegan double chocolate fudge cake — a decadent chocolate treat that's not just for the lactose-loving! This rich, velvety dessert is perfect for anyone, including those who are lactose intolerant. Savour every bite as the deep chocolate flavour melts in your mouth. Try this recipe.

Vendakka mappas

Vegan Kerala-style Vendakka Mappas Image Credit: Supplied

Here's a guide to making Kerala-style Vendakka Mappas, also known as okra curry, enriched with the creamy texture of coconut milk. Let the vibrant flavours and smooth consistency transport you to the sunny shores of Kerala with every bite. This recipe is perfect for beginners — it's easy to prepare and pairs wonderfully with rice.

Eggplant lasagna

Eggplant lasagna Image Credit: Supplied

This healthy Eggplant Lasagna offers a satisfying vegan twist on a beloved Italian classic. Perfect for those craving a hearty meal without dairy or meat, this recipe features layers of tender, roasted eggplant, rich marinara sauce, and a blend of flavourful herbs and spices. Enjoy a guilt-free dish that beautifully captures the essence of traditional lasagna while staying true to plant-based ingredients.

Gragnano paccheri

Guide to make 15 minute Vegan pasta recipe Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Indulge in Gragnano Paccheri pasta with Arrabbiata sauce — a bold and spicy Roman tomato sauce that perfectly balances flavour and nutrition. This dish can be made in just 15 minutes, making it an unbeatable choice for healthy eating without compromising taste. Here's how you can easily prepare it.

Pepper and chilli tofu stir fry

Chilli tofu Image Credit: Supplied

Experience the bold flavours of a vegan pepper and chilli tofu stir fry, best enjoyed with steaming hot rice. We have an easy-to-follow recipe that can be done in under 15 minutes.