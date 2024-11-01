Top dining destinations revealed: Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2025 edition
Top dining destinations revealed: Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2025 edition

Check out the finest restaurants in Abu Dhabi

The Michelin Guide has released its 2025 edition for Abu Dhabi, which reveals the best dining spots in the city.
Dubai: Food enthusiasts in the UAE will have exciting new dining options to explore, as the Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2025 has just released its latest list of recognised restaurants. This is the third edition of recommended dining spots in Abu Dhabi, which features five new restaurants, including two with a Bib Gourmand designation.

All four restaurants that hold a Michelin Star have consistently demonstrated the culinary skill and dedication necessary to retain their awards for another year. The restaurants are Erth, 99 Sushi Bar, Hakkasan, and Talea by Antonio Guida.

Here are five new restaurants featured in the Guide:

1. Mika: A lively Yas Marina restaurant offering Riviera-style dishes.

2. Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard: Savour classic French dishes at this branch of the Côte-d'Or original.

3. Em Sherif Sea Café: Enjoy real Lebanese food here.

4. Broadway: A modern American brasserie at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

5. ryba: Specialises in local fish cooked on a charcoal grill.

Bib Gourmand

Both Mika and Ryba have received a Bib Gourmand; Mika for its exceptional value in offering fresh and flavourful Mediterranean cuisine, and Ryba for its affordable fish and seafood specialities. They join the five restaurants that have retained their Bib Gourmand distinctions: t'azal, Al Mrzab, Beirut Sur Mer, Otoro, and Almayass.

"Our famously anonymous inspectors experienced the incredible offerings of Abu Dhabi, from its authentic traditions to its remarkable innovations. We have no doubt about its potential as a unique culinary destination. Being selected for the Michelin Guide is demanding, but it is even more challenging to maintain these distinctions year after year. Restaurants must consistently achieve the highest level of quality and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence, regardless of the season or context. Local chefs have risen to this challenge this year, providing guests with delightful and unique gastronomic experiences daily, showcasing their passion and consistency. In the coming years, we expect that chefs will continue to be drawn to Abu Dhabi, and the standard of its culinary scene will continue to rise," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

Michelin Special Award Winners

With its Special Awards, the Michelin Guide aims to highlight and celebrate the diversity of roles within the hospitality industry, along with its most talented and inspiring professionals.

This year's Young Chef Award goes to Yasmina Hayek from Em Sherif Sea Café. At 28 years old, Yasmina continues her family's culinary legacy, which began with her mother, Mireille Hayek, in Beirut. Her success relies on appealing to a younger audience while maintaining exceptional quality.

The Welcome and Service Award goes to the team at Mika. Dining at this lively spot at Yas Marina is not only about the food; it's also about the warm, friendly, and engaging service provided by Chef-Owner Mario Loi and his team.

The Opening of the Year for 2025 goes to Ryba, a local restaurant located away from the city centre in Al Mina Souq. Its menu features excellent dishes made with fish sourced from the nearby Zayed Port. Local Chef-Owner Faisal Mohamed Al Harmoodi passionately runs this hidden gem.

What is a Michelin star?
A Michelin Star is awarded for outstanding cooking, taking into account the quality of ingredients, the harmony of flavours, mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef, and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These awards are given on a yearly basis, with existing Star restaurants continually reassessed to ensure high standards are maintained. The style of service does not impact a restaurant's potential for earning a Michelin Star, as it is entirely up to the restaurant to decide what style of service it wants to offer. Any restaurant of any style and cuisine can qualify for a star, and those in the Michelin Guide are regularly re-assessed without needing to apply for a Star. Additionally, any restaurant can request consideration for inclusion in the Michelin Guide.
Source: guide.michelin.com

