Top dining destinations revealed: Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi 2025 edition

Here are five new restaurants featured in the Guide:

1. Mika: A lively Yas Marina restaurant offering Riviera-style dishes.

2. Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard: Savour classic French dishes at this branch of the Côte-d'Or original.

3. Em Sherif Sea Café: Enjoy real Lebanese food here.

4. Broadway: A modern American brasserie at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

5. ryba: Specialises in local fish cooked on a charcoal grill.

Bib Gourmand

Both Mika and Ryba have received a Bib Gourmand; Mika for its exceptional value in offering fresh and flavourful Mediterranean cuisine, and Ryba for its affordable fish and seafood specialities. They join the five restaurants that have retained their Bib Gourmand distinctions: t'azal, Al Mrzab, Beirut Sur Mer, Otoro, and Almayass.

"Our famously anonymous inspectors experienced the incredible offerings of Abu Dhabi, from its authentic traditions to its remarkable innovations. We have no doubt about its potential as a unique culinary destination. Being selected for the Michelin Guide is demanding, but it is even more challenging to maintain these distinctions year after year. Restaurants must consistently achieve the highest level of quality and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence, regardless of the season or context. Local chefs have risen to this challenge this year, providing guests with delightful and unique gastronomic experiences daily, showcasing their passion and consistency. In the coming years, we expect that chefs will continue to be drawn to Abu Dhabi, and the standard of its culinary scene will continue to rise," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

Michelin Special Award Winners

With its Special Awards, the Michelin Guide aims to highlight and celebrate the diversity of roles within the hospitality industry, along with its most talented and inspiring professionals.

This year's Young Chef Award goes to Yasmina Hayek from Em Sherif Sea Café. At 28 years old, Yasmina continues her family's culinary legacy, which began with her mother, Mireille Hayek, in Beirut. Her success relies on appealing to a younger audience while maintaining exceptional quality.

Yasmina Hayek from Em Sherif Sea Café wins the Young Chef Award. Image Credit: Supplied

The Welcome and Service Award goes to the team at Mika. Dining at this lively spot at Yas Marina is not only about the food; it's also about the warm, friendly, and engaging service provided by Chef-Owner Mario Loi and his team.

Team Mika has received the Welcome and Service Award for their exceptional service. Image Credit: Supplied

The Opening of the Year for 2025 goes to Ryba, a local restaurant located away from the city centre in Al Mina Souq. Its menu features excellent dishes made with fish sourced from the nearby Zayed Port. Local Chef-Owner Faisal Mohamed Al Harmoodi passionately runs this hidden gem.

Chef-owner Faisal Mohamed Al Harmoodi received the 2025 Opening of the Year award for Ryba. Image Credit: Supplied

Dive into a culinary delight with his renowned lobster biryani recipe—it's a must-try!