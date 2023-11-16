10 restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinners in Dubai

If you love a slow roasted turkey and all the sides that go with a Thanksgiving meal, or simply want to be a part of the holiday season, we have all the restaurants in Dubai offering special meals to mark the occasion.

The H Dubai's Eat and Meat Restaurant at Sheikh Zayed Road is offering a turkey takeaway meal. The offering has a roasted turkey as well as trimmings, and if you opt for it, a yule log as well. The meal is available for takeaways from November 23 to January 9 and ordering in advance is required.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee also has a thanksgiving turkey takeaway offering. Some of the items in the package include sourdough bread stuffing with sausage, mushrooms, and caramelised onions, roast Brussels sprouts with veal bacon and crispy fried shallots, and more. You can preorder and pick up the takeaway meal from their Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch, between November 17 and 23.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina’s Connexions restaurant is also taking orders for turkeys between November 23 to December 6.

The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery in Business Bay is serving turkey, trimmings and desserts to guests who dine at the restaurant between November 23 to 26, everyday 5pm onwards.

Swissôtel Al Ghurair has a Thanksgiving brunch taking place on Sunday, November 26. Guests can enjoy trimmings, cranberry sauce, mince pies, chocolate Concorde cake and more. The brunch will take place at the property’s Liwan restaurant from 12.30 to 4pm.

SLS Dubai in Business Bay, Dubai, has offerings for the occasion. Carna restaurant at the property has special Thanksgiving menu for guests to try on November 23. They also have a takeaway turkey meal with trimmings, gravy and more. Café Ella Mia, also at SLS Dubai, will have festive desserts for guests to try such as pumpkin and pecan pies.

Sheraton Mall of the Emirates is offering a special turkey takeaway this festive season. You can pre-order a traditional oven-roasted stuffed turkey or leg of lamb with classic condiments, including brussels sprouts with turkey bacon, mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, glazed carrots with chestnuts, gravy, and cranberry sauce. The orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance, and the offer is available from December 5 to December 31.

CLAW BBQ, located in Ras Al Khaimah, is hosting four days of Thanksgiving Celebrations from November 23 to November 26 at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island. Enjoy a three-course meal, play games, and groove to DJ Mad's tunes. Book your table and savour the flavours of a true American Thanksgiving!

This season, get your festive celebrations sorted with Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection's sumptuously tender turkey. Enjoy a full turkey of 6kg, along with sides, all cooked to perfection, that can feed up to 8 people. The turkey can be served stuffed or plain and comes with golden roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, chipolatas, and rich sauces and gravy. To order turkey takeaway, you must do so at least 48 hours in advance. The offer is valid from November 21 to December 31, 2023.