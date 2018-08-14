Indian food is some of the best, most fragrant and aromatic in the world. To celebrate this special day, here are some of our favourite colourful Indian dishes in the UAE.

Silver Spoon’s Hyderabadi Biryani

This Sharjah biryani shop should not be judged by its look or ambience. Whether you order it to go or eat it there, Silver Spoon has one of the best Hyderabadi biryanis in town.



Location: Opposite St Michael’s Church, Al Yarmook, Sharjah.

Cost: Dh15.

Timings: Open daily from 12.30pm to 11pm.

Asha’s Murg Malai’s Kebabs

Asha’s kebab are some of the most delicious in Dubai. Enjoy some famous murg malai kebab dish to share in a comfortable and high-end spot.



Location: Wafi Mall.

Cost: Varies.

Timings: Daily 12.30pm to 3pm and 7.30pm to 12am.

The Rose and Crowns’ Chicken Tikka Masala

Okay, we know this is a British gastro pub, but they make a mean chicken tikka masala that is bright orange and wonderfully creamy. A great spot to celebrate India’s independence day, especially if you’re into board games and billiards.



Location: V Hotel Dubai.

Cost: Varies.

Timings: Daily from 8pm to 3am.

Sangeetha’s unbelievable dosas

If you love a good dosa, then Sangeetha’s is a great place to tuck in. These deliciously crispy South Indian pancakes are perfect on their own with some ghee. Feeling a little peckish? Then ask for your dosa filled with potato masala. We are salivating in our seats.



Location: Al Karama near Lulu Supermarket.

Cost: Varies.

Timings: Daily 7.30am to 3.30pm and 5pm to 11pm.

Masti’s entire summer menu

Celebrate India’s independence day by enjoying a tasty and unique meal at Masti. Available daily, their special seasonal menu will offer a taste of new India with a selection of dishes chosen by the chef, allowing you to sample a variety of Masti’s signature dishes. The summer menu includes five courses.



Location: La Mer, Jumeirah.

Cost: Dh150 per person.

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 12am.

Antique Bazaar’s Gulzare Harre Kebab

Antique Bazaar has a wide ranging menu that features a range of vegetarian, as well as non-vegetarian dishes with innovative fusions and patriotic names. Signature dishes include Gulzare Harre Kebab, a very special vegetarian dish made with pan fried spinach, green peas and fresh mint, stuffed with cottage cheese. Other dishes to try include the Gandhi Giri, Bhagat Ki Pasand, Bose Ka Khazaana and Jalliaanwala Baagh. Sounds delicious.



Location: Four Points by Sheraton, Bur Dubai.

Cost: Varies.

Timings: Daily 12.30pm to 3pm and 7.30pm to 3am.

Moombai & Co’s tiffin box

The tiffin box dining experience is a chance to experience Moombai & Co menu favourites as well as new creations in a well-packed ‘dabba’ tiffin. Each tiffin contains a small plate, a main course, a selection of roti, naan or rice and a set dessert of pistachio-stuffed gulab jamun. It comes with veggie options, and a chicken berry biryani option. Each day, the chefs prepare a new menu for the tiffin boxes, with a month of 20 special vegetarian and 20 special non-vegetarian tiffins each day.



Location: Ground floor of The H Dubai, Trade Centre Area.

Cost: Starting from Dh50.

Timings: Available from Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm.

Angar’s amazing North Indian dishes

Serving up North Indian dishes with a few innovations, this fine-dining venue is a great place to celebrate with family and friends. Their regular a la carte menu offers signature dishes of lamb, duck, chicken, prawns and cottage cheese (paneer).

Location: Yas Viceroy, Abu Dhabi.

Cost: Special menu Dh170 per person (not inclusive of service charges). A la carte menu is also available.

Timings: Saturday to Thursday from 7pm to 11pm, Friday from 2pm to 11pm.

Salkara’s Malyali cuisine

If you’ve never tried Malayali (Kerala) food, get to Salkara in celebration of the country’s independence. Featuring all the dishes unique to the state, you could try Kerala porottas (nothing like the North Indian paratha cousins), roast beef, authentic ‘naadan’ chicken curry and more. At the end of your meal, ask for the ‘biryani chaya’ or biryani tea — and no, it’s not made of rice.



Location: Lulu Hypermarket in Al Qusais in Dubai, and Ansar Mall, Al Nahda in Sharjah.

Cost: From Dh30 per person.

Timings: Daily from 7.30am to 12am.

Zafran’s Papdi Chaat

Zafran is a super cool Indian bistro with aromatic Indian cuisine. Their Papdi Chaat is a fan favourite and is enjoyed as a quick flavourful snack. It is a mix of crispy flour pastries, spiced mashed potato and sweet yoghurt finished off with tamarind and mint chutneys. We love this colourful dish.



Location: Dubai Marina, Ground Level, Dubai Marina Mall and City Centre Mirdif.

Cost: Varies.

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 11pm .