In just one day, the video garnered close to three million views on Instagram alone.

The video features performing arts from Kerala, such as Kathakali, a classical dance-theatre form, and Kalaripayettu, a traditional martial art form.

In the viral Malayalam song video posted on July 29, Aoora sings a traditional 'vanchipattu', a song sung by cheerleaders during traditional boat races in Kerala. The Malayalam word 'vanchi' translates to boat, and 'pattu' means songs.

The song, which is titled 'Kuttanadan Punjayile', has a catchy tune.

The original song was written by veteran Malayali lyricist and poet Vayalar Ramavarma, composed by the celebrated musician G Devarajan Master, and sung by singer Dr KJ Yesudas.

Min-jun, better known as Aoora, has gained popularity after he recently appeared on an Indian reality television show called Big Boss, this year. The show is based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother.

With a growing base of Indian fans, he often takes to his Instagram account to showcase his interest in Indian music and dance.

Recently, Aoora was in Dubai, where he was seen collaborating with a dance duo.