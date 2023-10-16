This weekend, K-pop idol Jungkook returned to TikTok with two new dance challenges – one posted on his own Tiktok feed and the other on the girl group NewJeans’ page.
The video on Jungkook’s page shows the ‘Seven’ singer dancing to his latest solo single ‘3D’ alongside NewJeans.
Meanwhile, on the TikTok page of NewJeans, Jungkook joined them to dance to a part of their song ‘Ditto’.
Both videos have received close to 3 million views, with the ‘Ditto’ challenge getting more views. K-pop fans on social media joined the stars with duet videos doing both the dance challenges.
Over the last few months, Jungkook has been making waves on the global music scene with the release of his solo debut single, ‘Seven’, and the subsequent release of ‘3D’. Both dominated headlines and music charts.
Fans are looking forward to the release of his first solo album, ‘Golden’, scheduled for November 3.
Meanwhile, on October 15, NewJeans achieved yet another impressive YouTube milestone!
Their performance video for ‘Ditto’, which was released approximately two weeks after the music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it NewJeans’ fourth video to do so following ‘Hype Boy’, ‘OMG’, and ‘Super Shy’.