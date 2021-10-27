Mohammad Ramadan and Urvashi Rautela during Wednesday's press conference for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night at Meydan. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The world of Bollywood and Arab cinema will collide spectacularly at the ‘Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night’ at the Meydan in Dubai on October 28 as this region’s biggest pop idol Mohamed Ramadan busts a few dance moves with Indian actress Urvashi Rautela.

“We are going to be performing to our latest hit ‘Versace Baby’ tomorrow [Thursday]. It’s going to be a memorable and special night where Arab music and Bollywood dance meet. We are so excited,” said Ramadan in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.

Rautela describes their blockbuster music single ‘Versace Baby’, shot extensively in Dubai, as a “beautiful collaboration between an Arab idol and an Indian actress”.

Earlier, at a press meet, singers such as Amaal Malik, Kanika Kapoor, Tulsi Kumar and legendary actors Zeenat Aman and Gulshan Grover expressed their excitement at being a part of a glittering awards presentation ceremony replete with a red-carpet call.

Gulshan Grover during the event Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sold-out event

Actors Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, and Nivin Pauly are expected to attend the big night that kicks off at 8pm. It’s a sold-out event, pointed out Rizwan Sajan, the man behind the awards night.

(L to R) Rizwan Sajan, Zeenat Aman, Gulshan Grover, Mohammad Ramadan, Urvashi Rautela, Kanika Kapoor, Amaal Malik and Tulsi Kumar, during the press conference Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

All talents also felt that this awards ceremony is particularly significant for all the artists because it’s the first event of this scale to take place in the UAE after the global pandemic.

“This is probably the first time that we are performing this year. This year is so special because it’s first stage performance. We are extremely nervous and excited,” said Kapoor, breaking out into her hit Bollywood song ‘Chittiyaan Kalayiyaan’ as a teaser to what lay ahead.

Bollywood legend

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman, who is likely to be celebrated for her body of sturdy work in Indian cinema tomorrow, turned nostalgic as she looked back at her career milestones.

Zeenat Aman at the press conference in Dubai on Wednesday Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

“50 years ago, I received a Filmfare Award and now 50 years later I am back here receiving the Filmfare Middle East honour… This means a lot to me. Thank you so much. Films are such a collaborative medium, and this event indicates the coming together of people and talents,” said Aman at the press conference.

Singer Tulsi Kumar also told Gulf News that it’s her career’s first opening act for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, a night meant to celebrate and honour talents from Bollywood, Arab cinema, and Pakistani entertainment scene.

“I have practiced, practiced, practiced a lot for this. It’s such a big honour to perform again. I have missed performing and hearing my fans cheer me,” said Kumar.

Actress Shruti Haasan also spoke about being red-carpet ready for tomorrow’s big night.

“I am planning to wear a leather outfit and am aiming for a goth look,” said Haasan.