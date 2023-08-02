K-pop group BTS’s member V (Kim Taehyung) recently surprised fans when he joined Jungkook on stage during a TV show and danced to his hit solo song 'Seven'.

Jungkook was performing his recent solo debut single on a popular South Korean TV music show SBS's 'Inkigayo'. The 'golden maknae' (youngest bandmate) won first place.

The 25-year-old singer came onto the stage for an encore performance. In K-pop, traditionally, encore stage performances are a time for idols to have fun with their fans while singing the winning song, after receiving their trophy.

Unlike regular performances, encores can feature unique twists or surprises.

Jungkook's encore stage surprise left BTS fans screaming in excitement. Videos that went viral on social media show that V was grooving to Jungkook’s song beside the stage. Jungkook beckoned his bandmate to join him on stage, and suddenly, V started dancing in sync with the other dancers on stage.

While only a small portion of Jungkook’s encore performance was aired and V’s performance was not a part of the main broadcast, videos recorded by fans were shared online and quickly went viral.

V is known for being very supportive of his bandmates.

According to a BTS fan @emerald19249: “V has been very supportive towards members on their solo debuts. I remember he also traveled five hours to visit J-hope when he was filming his music video.”

After Jungkook released the song, V also shared a cover of it on Weverse, an online community for K-pop fans.

V’s upcoming solo album debut

Fans are also waiting for Taehyung’s upcoming solo album debut, expected to release in September.

On August 2, South Korean media outlets reported that creative producer Min Hee Jin, who is the name behind K-pop band NewJeans‘ meteoric rise, will be collaborating with Taehyung for the solo album.

Min Hee Jin, a former creative director at SM Entertainment, was recruited by HYBE Labels in 2019. After becoming the agency’s chief brand officer, she went on to launch her own subsidiary company ADOR in 2021, successfully producing her girl group, NewJeans.

As reported by the South Korean entertainment website allkpop.com, on August 2, Big Hit Music confirmed that Min Hee Jin participated as a creative producer in V's solo project with contributions in the music, choreography, album design, and promotion direction, per V's request.

Jungkook’s second single and mini album to release in November

Meanwhile, BTS rapper Suga showed his support for Jungkook by inviting him as a guest on his video talk show Suchwita this week. During the episode, Jungkook shared that he plans to drop a new single and mini-album by November.