Paris: Filmmakers looking to shoot on the iconic streets of Paris will have to promise to fight sexism, discrimination and sexual violence on set under a regulation adopted Friday by city lawmakers.

The regulation, due to take effect on January 1, requires production companies seeking a permit to film in the French capital to sign a charter pledging to promote gender balance on set, train crews against sexism and fight gender discrimination and violence.

Companies will also have to put special measures in place to protect those involved in shooting sex scenes - a side of the industry that has been transformed since the "Me Too" movement exploded in 2017.

The measure "extends that adopted by the National Cinema Centre, which only applies to the film industry", said deputy mayor for culture Carine Rolland.