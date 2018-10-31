What drives a man to kill off his grandma? Well, Tyler Perry has a pretty basic reason for taking his prolific Madea character out of circulation.

“I just don’t want to be her age, playing her. Come on, there’s more there,” he said on Monday on SiriusXM, where he announced that his cross-dressing character’s days are numbered.

After, you know, a farewell stage tour around the country and a final movie in 2019.

“We’re gonna say goodbye to her. Don’t tell her,” Perry joked on Radio Andy.

The final flick will be Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, which he said has been in the can for two years. It will come out March 1.

“I didn’t want to go from Boo! to Boo 2! to another Madea,” he said by way of explaining the delay. “So I put Acrimony in front of it — which, I love that movie, man — and then I wanted to do this one [Nobody’s Fool] and then that one.”

“Time for me to kill that old [expletive],” he said, laughing. “I’m tired, I’m tired.”