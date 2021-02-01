We’re one step closer to a reboot of iconic TV show ‘The Wonder Years’. A pilot for the upcoming series has been picked up by ABC, along with two other shows, Variety has reported.
‘The Wonder Years’ ran from 1988 to 1993 on ABC and its reboot, executive produced by ‘Empire’ creator Lee Daniels, will be focused on a Black family in Alabama “in the turbulent late 1960s (the same era as the original series),” according to reports.
The original show saw then-child actors Fred Savage, Danica McKellar and Josh Saviano play teenagers dealing with family issues, crushes and growing up in the late 60s. Savage, whose character Kevin led ‘The Wonder Years’, is set to direct the pilot and is one of the executive producers.
According to reports, the other pilots ordered by ABC are for ‘Maggie’, which is based on a short film about a psychic woman, and an as-yet untitled comedy from executive producers Viola Davis and Larry Wilwore and writer Regina Hicks about three sorority sisters who reunite years after losing touch with each other.
News about a ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot first broke in July 2020 and it’s one of many remakes and spin-offs that have been announced in recent times. Some of the classic shows making comebacks soon include ‘Sex and the City’, ‘Dexter’ and ‘Gossip Girl’.