1 of 8
Despite the pandemic, the world of cinema doesn’t stop running. There’s been a flurry of activity, with announcement of new movies and new cast members being revealed for projects. Mark your calenders because there are lots of new movies to be expected! Actress Kangana Ranaut has said she’ll play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.
Image Credit:
2 of 8
“Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) sociopolitical landscape of current India,” said Ranaut, in a statement released by her office. “Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics.”
Image Credit: twitter.com/KanganaTeam
3 of 8
Meanwhile, ‘Major’, the upcoming film based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been confirmed for a release on July 2. The film backed by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu (pictured), stars Adivi Sesh in the title role. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, ‘Major’ will be released in Hindi and Telugu.
Image Credit: IANS
4 of 8
‘Baahubali’ filmmaker SS Rajamouli has given fans a teaser of his upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’. He released the first character poster of British actor Olivia Morris, who will play the character Jennifer. ‘RRR’ also stars southern superstars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, and is set to release on October 13.
Image Credit: https://twitter.com/ssrajamouli
5 of 8
Veteran star Boman Irani has announced that he’ll be part of the star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming thriller ‘Mayday.’ The Devgn directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar, and will see Irani essaying the role of a top airline’s owner. Devgn earlier announced that ‘Mayday’ will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
6 of 8
The makers of Nag Ashwin’s next movie have roped in ‘Mahanati’ director of photography (DOP) Dani Sanchez-Lopez and composer Mickey J Meyer for the as yet untitled sci-fi film. Ashwin’s flick marks South Indian superstar Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s (pictured) first collaboration, and also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Image Credit:
7 of 8
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt got movie fans excited as he said on Friday that the release date of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ will be unveiled later today. The 61-year-old star, who recently battled cancer, took to his Twitter handle and along with a promotional poster of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ he wrote: “The promise will be kept! #KGFChapter2 release date announcement today at 6.32pm.” Starring actor Yash in the lead, the first part’s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Dutt). The movie will also star actress Raveena Tandon.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 8
On her 35th birthday, actress Shruti Hassan (pictured) received a special note from a special person. Tamil superstar Prabhas wished the star and also revealed that she is part of his upcoming action movie ‘Salaar’. The caption reads: “Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar.” Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action flick went into production in Hyderabad earlier this month. ‘Salaar’ will feature Prabhas in a ‘violent character’, something which fans have not witnessed before.
Image Credit: AFP