The ‘Friends’ reunion that fans have been eagerly waiting for is finally happening. David Schwimmer, who played Ross Gellar on the show, has confirmed that the gang is getting back together to film the special after much delay and the pandemic raining on their, and our, parade.

Schwimmer spilled the tea while appearing on the UK’s ‘Graham Norton Show’ on Friday April 2, confirming that the cast would be filming the reunion special in Los Angeles in a week.

All six members of the award-winning sitcom will be reuniting for the one-off special, which will also feature Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

As reported in the media earlier, the members will record the special on the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

In this image released by NBC, director James Burrows, standing center, poses with the cast of "Friends," from left, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, seated, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow during the taping of "Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows," airing Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC. (Chris Haston/NBC via AP) Image Credit: AP

The actors themselves will serve as executive producers of the unscripted show, with original creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane also returning as producers. Ben Winston will direct the reunion.

Schwimmer also shared some more details of the special during his appearance on the talk show.

“I’m going to LA to shoot the ‘Friends’ reunion. I will get to see everyone for the first time in years. I’ll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character. We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something,” he said.

He also added that he needed to watch the old episodes to refresh his memory.

“I should have [studied] up on old episodes, but I just haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!” Schwimmer further added.