The ‘Star Trek’ universe is getting a much-needed dose of humour as CBS shares the first trailer for their upcoming animated, work-place comedy series, ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’, all set to release on their streaming platform, CBS All Access, on August 6.
The 10-episode first season, which has already been renewed for a second, is created by Mike McMahan, who was also the head writer on the award-winning ‘Rick and Morty’ series.
‘Lower Decks’ is the first animated series to come out of ‘Star Trek’ in more than 45 years. ‘Star Trek: Animated Series’ ran for a year starting 1973.
According to the official synopsis, ‘Lower Decks’ will focus “on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.”
The voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, and Jerry O’Connell.
The series will air on CBS All Access in the United States on Thursdays. While previous ‘Star Trek’ shows by CBS All Access like ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘Star Trek: Picard’ have released in the UAE on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, respectively, a release date or platform is yet to be announced for ‘Lower Decks’.