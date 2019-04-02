The ‘13 Reasons Why’ actor will play the best friend of lead Noah Centineo’s character

Ross Butler is joining the sequel of hit Netflix film ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’. The ‘13 Reasons Why’ actor made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of himself and lead actor Noah Centineo.

“We’re making a movie. No joke,” he posted.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the ‘To All the Boys’ sequel as Trevor Pike,” producer Matt Kaplan told Entertainment Weekly. “His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can’t wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen.”

Butler will play the best friend of Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky.

Butler and Centineo are real-life friends, posting their shenanigans regularly on social media.