It was a week that changed everything for Ali. Until then he’d been an auxiliary guy, a well-thought-of actor who didn’t often get his name on the posters and who was probably best known for his regular appearances in Netflix’s ‘House Of Cards’. Ali had a fun if slightly underwritten role as the Washington fixer Remy Danton, a job he quit when the show was at its peak — wanting to take one last shot at becoming a leading actor before it was too late. ‘Moonlight’, in which he was a taciturn drug dealer, a character who appeared only fleetingly but whose presence hung over the whole movie, suggested Ali had the chops for lead roles. The Oscar win in 2017 pushed him over the top, and in the two years since then Ali has juggled parenthood with work on two huge new productions due out this month — the third season of HBO’s prestige procedural True Detective and the awards- tipped biopic Green Book, about the pioneering African American pianist Don Shirley.