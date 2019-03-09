Both will remain on the show as executive producers

Sam Esmail will not return as director for the second season of ‘Homecoming’.

In addition to Julia Roberts not returning to star in the series, Esmail will not direct any episodes for season two. Both Esmail and Roberts will remain on the show as executive producers, reports Variety.

Amazon declined to comment on the development.

Esmail directed all 10 episodes of the show’s first season. He is also credited as a co-creator of ‘Homecoming’ along with Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who created the podcast on which the show is based and serve as co-showrunners.