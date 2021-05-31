Gordon Ramsay is all set to cook up an storm across the globe in the third season of reality TV show ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’.
The National Geographic cooking expedition series sees the celebrity chef travel to various countries to learn about their cuisines and cultures. Ramsay, know for his larger-than-life on-screen persona, will also battle with local chefs. The show premieres on June 1 at 9pm UAE time on the National Geographic Channel.
“During these unprecedented times, ‘Uncharted’ provides an exciting escape to explore the world safely from home, and inspiration to try new flavours and cooking techniques from the food experts I meet along my journey,” Ramsay said in a statement. “The world is a massive place, full of diversity and history, and we are just starting to dig into the boldest flavours the planet has to offer.”
In the latest season, Ramsay takes hungry audiences through Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland and America’s Smoky Mountains. Fans of the ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ star can see him herd cattle on horseback and hunt for rattlesnakes in Texas, collect fresh barnacles from the rocky Portuguese coastline and accompany a team of lobster fisherwomen off the coast of Maine.
Previous seasons have taken Ramsay to Morocco, Peru, Tasmania and India.
‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ is available on OSN, Bein, Etisalat and du, with new episodes every Monday.