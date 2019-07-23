Curran Walters and Brenton Thwaites in ‘Titans’. Image Credit: Supplied

Special effects coordinator Warren Appleby was killed after a piece from a car struck him during production for the DC series ‘Titans’, according to a TMZ report.

Filming on the second season of ‘Titans’ stopped on Thursday after Appleby died in a tragic incident in a test facility in Canada, where stunts are tried out before they are filmed. As per TMZ, a car was flipped and a piece of metal struck Appleby. Toronto’s CTV reports that “a piece of equipment exploded while doing tests for an upcoming shoot in Etobicoke.”

Cast and crew are said to be “devastated” over the loss of their colleague, who leaves behind a wife, Jennifer, and two sons, Logan, six and Wyatt, four.

“We are heart-broken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot,” Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe said in a statement. “Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time.”