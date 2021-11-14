‘X-Men ‘97’, a reboot of the beloved ‘90s children’s show that followed the adventures of Marvel’s favourite mutants, will debut new episodes on Disney Plus in 2023.
The announcement came Friday during Disney’s Disney Plus Day celebration, which showed off a trove of content coming to the service.
“X-Men ‘97” will explore “new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series,” Disney said.
The original series aired from 1992 to 1997.
The company tweeted about the announcement saying “we’ve missed you, too” alongside an image of an animated Wolverine mournfully looking at a picture while lying in bed — an image that has become a popular internet meme.
Featuring the voice talents of original ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’ cast members including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton, some cast members of X-Men ‘97 will reprise their original roles, with others voicing entirely brand-new parts.