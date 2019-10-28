Lead actor comes from a sketch comedy background and will lend ‘authenticity’ to the show

‘Paranormal’ is an upcoming Netflix show set in 1960s Egypt and centred on Dr Refaat Esmail, who faces off with supernatural forces and tries to solve mysterious cases.

Egyptian actor-writer Ahmad Amin, who rose to popularity with 30-second viral videos and his comedy skit show ‘Al Plateau’, has been announced for the lead role.

The show, based on the best-selling books by late author Ahmad Khalid Tawfik, will be directed by Egyptian filmmaker Amr Salama (‘Sheikh Jackson’) and Emirati director Majid Al Ansari (‘Zinzana’).

“Amin brings a level of authenticity and a powerful on-screen presence that we felt was the ultimate fit for the portrayal of Dr Refaat Esmail. With such a strong local cast paired with striking special effects, we can’t wait to get production underway next month,” said showrunner Salama.