K-drama fans have a new obsession. If your Twitter feed is that of a true Korean drama fan, you’ve probably already seen fans sharing pictures of a cute baby featured in the latest episodes of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938'.

While the latest installment of the television drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed, is yet to release on OTT platforms in the UAE, global fans who have had the chance to watch the first few episodes have been sharing images and reviews on social media.

The Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 will be available on Amazon Prime in the UAE.

While seasoned South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook’s fans are excited to see his return, this week, the trending star was a small baby seen in the viral photos.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Three years after the first season of the popular show aired, Lee Dong-wook, last seen in the drama series Bad and Crazy, returns as Lee Yeon, the suave Gumiho or the nine-tailed fox – a creature from Korean folklore.

The storyline of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938' follows the time travel journey of Lee Yeon who gets trapped in the Japanese colonial era (1910-1945). He works with Taluipa (played by Kim Jung Nan) to reincarnate his deceased younger brother by defeating the monsters that are disturbing the world of the living. The new series takes place in Japan and is not a prequel to 2020’s Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

And, Kim Bum is back as Yeon’s half-brother Lee Rang.

A third character making the main trio of the new season is Goo Shin Joo, played by South Korean actor Hwang Hee.

Fans say that the best moments in the latest episode are when an infant makes her way into the lives of the trio and it doesn’t take long for them to get attached.

At first, Lee Yeon is strictly against keeping the baby. While the other two want to keep the baby, they end up having to find ways to get rid of her. But, the baby always manages to return to their doorstep.

Finally, they end up taking the baby in and naming her Lee Miho, a combination of their family name and the latter part of the word ‘Gumiho’.

Tweep @rorowook posted: “Yeon and baby Miho melt my heart.”

And, @fleursvenn tweeted: “This episode was extra adorable! The three guys going the extra mile for baby Miho…”

South Korean actress Kim So-yeon of The Penthouse plays the new female lead, as the character played in the first part by actress Jo Bo-ah does not feature in the new timeline. The series will also feature a new villain.

Fans impressed by Lee Dong-wook

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-wook continues to impress fans. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, fans say that veteran Hallyu leading man continues to deliver one impressive project after another.

The 41-year-old actor started his career by winning a model contest. Bagging the grand prize at a modelling contest in 1999 opened doors for his eventual showbiz debut. He was soon cast for the MBC (Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation) single-episode drama, ‘There’s a World Out There’.

Six years and over fifteen TV appearances later, the actor skyrocketed to Hallyu fame with his portrayal of Seol Gong-chan in the hit K-drama My Girl.

His on-screen chemistry with actress Lee Da Hae as well as the compelling plot made the show popular across Asia.

In fact, My Girl was so popular it was remade in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Taiwan.

His more recent K-drama, Goblin, remains one of the highest-rated K-dramas of all time.

Viewers also took to Twitter to share reviews of the new episodes.

Tweep @rorowook posted: “Episode 1 of Tale of The Nine-Tailed 1938 is [beyond] expectations. Not only impressive action scenes, but the humour was above the roof. I couldn't stop laughing!”