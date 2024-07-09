Dubai: South Korean actor Shim Hyung-tak and his wife Hirai Saya, viral for being K-pop idol Jungkook’s look-alike, recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Videos of the celebrations are going viral after Hyung-tak found a creative way to include the K-pop idol in it – well, sort of.

According to videos that had gone viral last year, Saya had expressed a desire to invite Jungkook, BTS’ golden maknae (youngest member) to attend their wedding.

Jungkook couldn't attend the celebration due to his military duties, so, Hyung-tak found a way to make him virtually present during their first anniversary.

Photos shared on his Instagram account show the couple surrounded by by standees of celebrities, including TVXQ's Kim Jaejoong and Jungkook.

Turns out, Saya had listed both Jungkook and Jaejoong as guests she'd hoped to have at their wedding. Hyung-tak had recreated that wish list with the standees.

The photos used in the standees were taken from a recent episode of the variety Korean show titled ‘Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class’.

Saya's surprised reaction to seeing Jungkook's standee was captured on camera, going viral, with fans finding it hilarious.

When they first announced their engagement in 2023, the 18-year age gap between the 46-year-old actor and his 28-year-old non-celebrity wife had sparked a conversation.

However, the internet quickly became captivated by Saya's undeniable resemblance to a younger Jungkook, with fans even joking she's "basically BTS' Jungkook in a wig."

Their relationship garnered significant attention after their appearance on the variety show ‘Lovers of Joseon’, where Saya's resemblance to Jungkook became a major talking point. The internet went wild, with fans comparing their features and creating hilarious memes.

During a 2023 interview with South Korean comedian Yang Sechan, Hyung-tak had acknowledged his bride's resemblance to Jungkook too.

Even Jungkook himself acknowledged the likeness during a live stream.