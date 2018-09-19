Dubai-based industrialist Satyanarayana Bokka has joined a select group of people in the UAE who have ventured into Indian cinema.

Bokka, who launched his movie production company under the banner VY Combines in Hyderabad, India, last year, says he didn’t hesitate when his co-producers approached him with the film U-Turn, a Tamil and Telugu remake of the Kannada film of the same name.

Actress Samantha Akkineni also expressed her keenness to do the movie with the condition that it be directed by Pawan Kumar, who directed the Kannada original.

The film deals with a cub reporter who traces the history of people who died mysteriously after unlawfully taking a u-turn on a city flyover. Though all the cases are concluded as suicides, an intriguing link that connects all of them is suspected. The journalist’s quest for an answer leads her into a web of intrigue, murder and mystery.

Bokka says he was confident that U-Turn would turn out to be a good film and be well received by the audience because of the star cast — Akkineni, Adi Pinisetty and Bhoomika Chawla.

While U-Turn was not filmed in the UAE, Bokka says would consider shooting his future ventures here.

His core business activity will still be structural steel fabrication, but films continue to be his passion.

“We are building up a separate team for VY Combines so as to get active in the movie business. Yes, you can look forward for next venture which is going to be announced soon,” he says.