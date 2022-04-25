Legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty will be in Dubai on April 29 to promote his hit murder mystery franchise ‘CBI: The Brain’ and will showcase the trailer of his film at the Burj Khalifa.

According to a spokesperson from Truth Global Films, the trailer will light up the Burj Khalifa at 8.55pm and his fans can watch their favourite matinee idol do the big reveal.

Mammootty returns as the super sleuth Sethurama Iyer in the fifth instalment of the hit ‘CBI’ movie franchise. The last instalment from the movie series released 17 years ago.

‘CBI: The Brain’, which releases on May 1 in UAE cinemas, also marks the comeback of actor Jagathy Sreekumar whose acting career came to a sudden halt after his near-fatal 2018 road accident.

While Sreekumar isn’t accompanying Mammootty to the Dubai press junket, actors Renji Panicker and Ramesh Pisharadi will be attending the interactions with the local press and fans.

Earlier, Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan had unveiled the trailer of his film ‘Kurup’ at the Burj Khalifa as fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of Salmaan.

This film is one of 2022’s most-awaited murder mysteries in Malayalam.

Directed by K Madhu, Mammootty will return as the erudite and nerdy senior CBI official investigating a murky murder. This hit film series, which has stood the test of time since its first chapter in 1988, blends mystery, intrigue, deception, and betrayal into its instalments. Scenes where Sethurama Iyers asks for a dummy corpse to re-create the death of a young woman is the stuff of legends and has spawned various memes.

Mammootty, who is a UAE golden visa holder, is no stranger to the Gulf. Recently, he was at the now-concluded Expo 2020 Dubai to promote ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ in which he played a suave gang lord. Mammootty, 71, is one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest icons and boasts a career spanning five decades.

