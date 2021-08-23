After Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt received his UAE Golden Visa, it’s now the turn of Malayalam actor Mohanlal to receive the same honour.
The actor took to his Instagram on August 23 to update his fans.
“My grateful thanks to H E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for bestowing upon me the Golden Visa for the UAE. Am indeed honoured. My gratitude also goes out to Mr Yussuf Ali for facilitating this,” wrote Mohanlal along with an image of him receiving the honour.
The actor also posted a detailed video chronicling the big moment.
The video shows Mohanlal's colleague and top actor Mammootty also receiving the same UAE Golden Visa honour. Both are seen stepping out of a red Rolls Royce before getting their visas stamped on their passports.
"It's a big recognition for us. There are several benefits to this! It's a great honour and this will help in bolstering our film industry. This is a big revelation and reward. Thank you," said Mohanlal in Malayalam.
In the same video, Mammootty is heard saying that he is ecstatic about recieving this honour.
"I feel this is also a gift of all the love we get from the Malayalis in the gulf," said Mammootty in Malayalam.
Mohanlal is one of Malayalam cinema’s leading actors and has acted in over 300 films in a career spanning four decades. Equally powerful and influential is Mammootty who has thrived in South Indian films for over five decades. Both these actors are Kerala's biggest superstars with long-enduring appeal and fan-following.