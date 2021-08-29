South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil is an ace at playing dark and sinister roles and the first look of ‘Pushpa’ cements that reputation.
The makers of the star-studded film has revealed Faasil’s antagonist look in a new poster. He is bald and looks suitably menacing as a cop.
The movie, directed by Sukumar, also feature actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.
According to reports, Faasil — who is known for his blockbusters ‘Joji’ and ‘Malik’ — plays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an IPS officer, who swears to bring down the titular hero Pushpa.
“Meet the #VillainOfPushpa. The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj,| wrote the makers of ‘Puhshpa’ as they revealed Faasil’s bald look.
Earlier, the makers had also revealed Allu Arjun’s rugged look as a lorry driver who smuggles sandalwood. The film will release in two parts.
Faasil is one of Malayalam cinema’s most talented actors. His turn in recent films such as ‘Malik’ and ‘Joji’ has proved his versatility beyond measure.