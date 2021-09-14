South Indian actor Arvind Swamy, who is being hailed for his brilliant turn in ‘Thalaivii’ as the late acting icon and politician MGR, will return to the world of Malayalam cinema after a gap of 25 years.
According to reports, Swamy has given his nod to ‘Ottu’, a bi-lingual project in Tamil and Malayalam.
Swamy is a dominant force in Tamil cinema, but has also made inroads in the Malayalalam blockbuster such as ‘Devaragam’ and ‘Daddy’.
In the star-crossed Malayalam romance ‘Devaragam’, also starring the late actress Sridevi, Swamy played a priest whose faith is tested.
Swamy is considered acclaimed director Mani Ratnam’s discovery and made his debut with ‘Thalaptathi’, which also starred Rajinikanth and Mammootty. His role as a working professional who gets abducted by extremists during a trip to Kashmir in Ratnam’s ‘Roja’ made him a household name.
Swamy, 51, has constantly re-invented himself and has been choosy about his roles.
‘Ottu’ also stars Kunchacko Boban and is directed by T.P. Fellini.