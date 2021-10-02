Couple took to social media to announce the split after months of speculation

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Image Credit: Instagram.com/samantharuthprabhuoffl/

The writing has been on the wall for a while, but Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have finally made it officially by announcing their split on social media.

Amidst months of speculation and Samantha dropping Akkineni from her name on social media to revert back to her maiden name, Ruth Prabhu, the couple finally broke their silence over the split.

In their message, the couple said they decided to part ways after much deliberation and have requested privacy during this time. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths,” posted Chaitanya on Twitter.

“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” he added.

Samantha also shared a similar note with mention of her ‘Chay’.

While the couple remained mum on their split in the lead up to the announcement, in a recent interview with Film Companion, Chaitanya opened about the rumours on his personal life. “It was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I’ve learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news,” he stated.

Samantha Akkineni Image Credit: instagram.com/samantharuthprabhuoffl

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 and have been a power couple in the Telugu film industry.