South Indian movie legend Kamal Haasan has been honoured with the UAE golden visa, which grants people 10-year residency and a host of other benefits.
Haasan shared the update on social media on July 21.
“I’m honored to receive the Golden Visa from United Arab Emirates. Thank you Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA for tour in General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices in Dubai... Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Commission for supporting talents and creative people,” wrote on Twitter along with a picture.
Haasan, 67, is one of India’s biggest talents and is a four-time National Film Award winner. He’s known for starring in movies such as ‘Moondram Pirai’, ‘Hey Ram’, ‘Nayakan’ and ‘Sadma’.
His most recent film was this year’s Tamil action thriller ‘Vikram’, which ended up being the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 so far.
Haasan is one of many Indian celebrities who’ve been granted the UAE golden visa. This year itself, Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, Shabana Azmi and screenwriter Javed Akhtar have received the honour.