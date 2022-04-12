1 of 11
Latest UAE golden visa recipient among Bollywood celebs is actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood. Describing the "humbling moment in his life" he told Gulf News, "I am very happy and humble. It’s the beginning of a new bond with the UAE. I have shot films such as ‘City Of Life’ and ‘Kung Fu Panda’ in the UAE and this honour just helps us cement our bond further." Sood has also been at the forefront of umanitarian efforts during the pandemic in India.
Image Credit: insta/sonu_sood
Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh was bestowed the UAE golden visa on March 29 in Abu Dhabi. He's the latest Bollywood talent to be granted the ten-year permit. Here's a look at the other stars who were given the same distinction.
Image Credit: Instagram/RanveerSingh
Bollywood choreographer, director, and actress Farah Khan who filmed her blockbuster 'Happy New Year' in Dubai was granted the UAE golden visa last November. Upon receiving the honour, she wrote: "“However much we deny it, it always feels good to be appreciated... I’m so honored to receive the Golden Visa @expo2020dubai. For my contribution to #indiancinema ,for my achievements in films n especially for the connect #happynewyear has with Dubai. Thanks to Dubai Film and TV Comission 4 supporting the creative people @filmdubai @aljanahi.”
Image Credit: Instagram/FarahKhanKunder
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who has shot 'Dishoom' and several other films in the UAE, was also bestowed the UAE golden visa. He took to his Instagam and said, “Having shot multiple films here I can first hand say that the UAE is a great destination to film." He also added: “Very thankful to the @uaegov for giving me a golden visa.”
Image Credit: Supplied
Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor had a lot to celebrate on his birthday last year in November. The movie mogul brought in his 66th birthday in Dubai in style and was honoured with the UAE golden visa. His daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were also there to receive their 10-year visas, while Boney mentioned that his two older children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, got their visas too on his social media account.
Image Credit: twitter.com/BoneyKapoor
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy who got married to UAE-based businessman is also a UAE golden visa holder. As soon as she received the visa, she thanked the authorities and said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the golden visa and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy to receive this privilege. For me Dubai is an ideal place for creative talents to pursue their dreams and I am sure some of my forthcoming movies will be shot in the UAE.”
Image Credit:
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is a regular fixture in Dubai with his family, received a golden visa for the UAE on May 26. The actor took to his Twitter to inform his fans. “Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director of GDFRADUBAI."
Image Credit: Twitter/SanjayDutt
Award-winning Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who lives in Dubai with his family, was also granted the honour of a 10-year UAE Golden Visa. Nigam thanked the UAE government while speaking about his 27-year journey with the country that he calls a second home. “I am grateful to the UAE Government for honouring me with the Golden Visa. From the time I came to Dubai for the first time in 1994, it has been a part of my growing up and also been a witness and catalyst to my artistic and professional journey,” Nigam said in a statement.
Image Credit:
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty Suniel was also honoured with a UAE golden visa and he thanked the government for bestowing him the honour.
Image Credit: Instagram/SunielShetty
Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan, who used to live in Dubai before plunging into acting full-time, was also honoured with the ten-year UAE golden visa.
Image Credit: Supplied
Indian actor Mohanlal was also bestowed the UAE golden visa honour and he joins a long list of celebrities from South India who have been given the same honour including Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Amala Paul, and more.
Image Credit: instagram.com/mohanlal/