Summer is fast approaching, but for Bollywood the vacations seem to have already come. From the languid beaches of Goa to cups of joe in New York, Bollywood’s stars are enjoying some well-earned time-out. Here’s what they are up to:
Newly-weds Vicky Kausal and Katrina Kaif are enjoying some time off from shoots in New York where they are café hopping and snacking away.
India is one of the most geographically and culturally diverse countries in the world, and it is no surprise that some stars choose to spend their vacation in India. Janhvi Kapoor spent her holiday in Ooty, a hill station, sharing posts of her enjoying tea in the cool weather.
After the whole COVID-19 stalled their holiday plans for two years, Shahid Kapoor and Ishan have pushed off to Europe for a biking trip.
Actress Shriya Saran is having a grand time in Goa with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and daughter, Radha. She recently posted photos from her holiday including one where you see her in a black swimsuit.
Shah Rukh Khan took a break from his busy’ Pathaan’ schedule and explored the mysteries of the future at the most beautiful building in the world. The star was featured in a video, exploring Dubai's Museum of the Future which was shared by Dubai Tourism.
Sara Ali Khan is turning out to be a wanderer at heart. The actress, who is constantly on the road for her work, somehow manages to make time for her passion of travelling. Khan travelled to Pahalgam in Kashmir and immersed herself in the joys of trekking in a stylishly maroon sportswear. Taking to her social media, the actress jotted down "Kashmir Ki Kali ?? Is back to your Gali ???? Now trekking par Main Chali ??"
Tara Sutaria: This bodacious Bollywood actress is a beach baby. Once again, we saw her at Maldives enjoying a poolside meal at a swanky resort. Her bikini-perfect body may make you wonder how she manages to keep the weight off her from those sumptuous meals, but Sutaria seems to be holidaying effortlessly.
Ananya Panday is making the most of her time in Udaipur. The actress was spotted last month enjoying those surreal sunsets and loving her down-time.
