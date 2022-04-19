1 of 7
‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ star Imran Abbas is the latest recipient of the UAE’s Golden Visa, which allows expats to live and work in the country without a sponsor. And boy, is he excited. He posted a slew of images on himself with officials on his Insta handle, captioning the proud posts: “UAE has always been my second home and today it’s really overwhelming to receive UAE Golden Visa. So grateful to the authorities and my friends who made this whole process so pleasant.”
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently became one of the official ambassadors for the British Asian Trust. The actress is paying it forward by promoting awareness about mental health. She graced the occasion by wearing an icy blue ethnic tunic with long sleeves and a scooped neckline. In Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has taken strides on that front of raising mental health awareness and is working towards eliminating stigma against the illness.
Mahira took to Instagram to post pictures from the event and captioned the post: ''I am proud to come on board as one of the official ambassadors for the British Asian Trust @thebritishasiantrust for their work In South Asia. Even prouder, to be able to spread awareness about mental health with their campaign ‘Peace of Mind’ in Pakistan.’’
Usually, when a star sheds some weight, she is lauded. Not this time. Actress Alizeh Shah’s slimmer frame hasn’t got her plaudits – it has awakened the trolls, who have been mercilessly attacking the ‘Ehd-E-Wafa’ actor, saying that the weight loss is a result of malnutrition.
Actor Mawra Hocane in a recent interview revealed the boxes all prospective suitors should check. "Firstly, my mother should approve him. The rest are the basic ones that he should have respect for others, mutual respect is very important. I’m a very passionate person, so I want my partner to be the same as well because if he’ll be passionate enough then he’ll be able to understand me,” she says.
Actress Zara Noor Abbas threw a surprise party for her husband Asad Siddique — even though he claims he hates surprises. Siddique shared pictures of the celebration and thanked his wife for the party. “Thank you for celebrating me all the time. You make my life happier. Although I hate surprises but I love you,” he wrote in the caption.
Sana Javed is having a really, truly bad year. First, there were the allegations of terrible behavior with her co-stars. And now, a month she tried to fight the charges by lodging complaints against make-up artist Omayr Waqar, stylist Aneela Murtaza and model Manal Saleem, the charges have been dismissed. The head of Pakisthan’s Federal Investigation Agency’s cyber crime wing Imran Riaz tweeted: “The complaint filed by Actress Sana Javed against her cyber defamation has been closed. The provided evidence was closely scrutinised by the legal team and the content found was about sharing of personal experiences of different coworkers while at work with Sana Javed.”
