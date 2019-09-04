The actor will next be seen in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

As Jana Sena President and popular actor Pawan Kalyan turned 48 on Monday, his nephew and actor Ram Charan wished him, calling him his “mentor and guide”.

Charan took to Instagram and shared a few heart-warming photographs of himself along with Kalyan.

“Wish you a very happy birthday, Kalyan Babai. Thank you for always being there for me as a friend, guide and mentor. Love you a lot! Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan,” he captioned the image.

Currently, the photographs have garnered over 1 million likes.

Kalyan was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s ‘Agnyaathavaasi’, while Charan will next be seen in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’.

Rajamouli had said that ‘RRR’ will be a fictional story set in 1920s in the pre-Independence era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

While Jr NTR will be seen as Bheem, Charan will be playing Raju.