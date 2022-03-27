Director Sukumar, who scored a blockbuster hit last year with ‘Pushpa’, has conveyed his best wishes to SS Rajamouli after watching the latter’s movie ‘RRR’.
Sukumar penned a heartfelt note in the form of a Telugu poem for Rajamouli as tribute to his work. “Even though we are next to you, we have to run, to reach you. Even though we are in the sky, we need to lift up our heads to look at you”, the ‘Pushpa’ director wrote.
Sukumar continued: “The only difference between you and us, Rajamouli, is, you can make a film like this and we can only watch it”.
It is known that despite being in a competitive position, Rajamouli and Sukumar have always shared a cordial relationship with each other.
Sukumar, during an event, also mentioned that he had no plans to make ‘Pushpa’ as a pan-India movie, but Rajamouli was the one who insisted on doing that, which resulted in the Allu Arjun starrer crossing Rs3 billion at the global box office before 2020 came to an end.
‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR released a couple of days ago, creating many records and shattering a few.
According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, who shared the film’s figures on his Twitter handle, the movie has already crossed Rs3.5 billion at the worldwide box office by daty two of release.
The pan-India film is screening in the UAE across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.