Five-time Grammy Award-winning artists and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, ‘Green Day’, will perform at Dubai’s Expo City on January 27, 2025.

The tickets to the iconic band’s performance, comprising Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, will go on pre-sale for 24 hours from 10am on May 9.

Fans can now register for the pre-sale via GREENDAYDXB.com

Green Day, one of the most iconic punk rock band, will be play a selection of their biggest hits including 'American Idiot,' 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams,' and 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' off their 8x Platinum-certified album 'American Idiot', along with cuts from their 10x Platinum Diamond-certified album 'Dookie' and their most recently released 14th studio album 'Saviors'.

“We are pumped to perform in the Middle East for the very first time, we have so many loyal fans all around the world, and we can’t wait to rock with them in the Middle East in the New Year”,” said the band in a statement.

Presented by All Things Live Middle East, and supported by Dubai Calendar and Expo City Dubai, 30,000 fans are expected.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The band have won multiple awards including five GRAMMYs, six MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brits, six Billboard Music Awards, and 11 MTV Video Music Awards.

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, added: “Green Day need no introduction, they are without doubt one of the most requested rock bands in our region and we are thrilled to be bringing them to the UAE for their first show in the Middle East. My advice to those fans wishing to watch this historic event is to book your tickets early, because we fully expect this show to sell out.”

Supporting Green Day on the night will be US rock band, 'The Oﬀspring', who have enjoyed a hugely successful career since forming in 1984, releasing 10 studio albums and selling over 40 million records worldwide. Their biggest hits include 'Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),' 'Why Don’t You Get a Job?' and 'Original Prankster.'

Ticket prices start at Dh445 for Rear Standing, with Golden Circle seats available for Dh595. Fan Pit tickets are priced Dh1,195, while VIP hospitality lounge tickets cost Dh 3,000.

