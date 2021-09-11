Popular Malayalam TV star Ramesh Valiyasala was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, according to industry sources. He was 54.
Reports claim he was found hanging in his house and the local police have registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced a probe into the death.
English Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi has quoted sources as saying that Valiyasala was facing a recent finanical crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, without giving any further details.
According to reports, Valiyasala had returned from a shoot from a location two days before his death.
With a 22-year career, Valiyasala was one of the most popular and busy TV serial actors in the state of Kerala and had also acted in films. He was last seen in Kannan Thamarakulam’s directorial, ‘Varaal’.