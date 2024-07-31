The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris saw a touch of cinematic glamour as actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan attended along with their wives, Surekha and Upasana, and their daughter Klin Kaara. The star-studded presence was highlighted by badminton star PV Sindhu, who shared heartfelt moments with the family on Instagram, thanking 'Chiru uncle' for his encouragement.

In a series of endearing photos posted by Sindhu, she is captured sharing a laugh with Chiranjeevi, enjoying a conversation with Surekha, and proudly holding the Indian flag alongside Ram and Upasana.

"The loveliest surprise at the Olympics was having Chiru uncle and the whole family, including the sweetest Kaara, for my first match in Paris," Sindhu wrote. She lauded Chiranjeevi, noting, "There are very, very few people in this world who possess the class, grace, and charm quite like Chiru Uncle. There’s a reason he’s possibly the most respected actor in cinema—there’s just no one quite like him."

L to R: Upasana, Ram Charan, P V Sindhu, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Image Credit: X

PV Sindhu continued by expressing her affection for the entire family, "To Upsi, Charan, Chiru uncle, and Surekha aunty, you guys are special." Upasana responded with enthusiasm, "Loved being there," accompanied by numerous heart emojis. Reflecting the close bond, the Instagram account of Ram’s pet dog, Rhyme, also posted a video captioned, "@pvsindhu1 akka (elder sister) you nailed today’s match, all the best."

Musician Ricky Kej humorously noted Rhyme's absence in the photos, commenting, "Where is the dog??? :-)" Chiranjeevi also shared family snapshots from the event, captioning them with, "Vibing with family at the #Olympics. Go India! Jai Hind!"

Upcoming Projects

Chiranjeevi is set to appear in "Vishwambhara," directed by Malladi Vassishta, alongside co-stars Trisha Krishnan and Kunal Kapoor. The film is slated for a January release next year. Additionally, his 2002 blockbuster "Indra" will be re-released on August 22, coinciding with his birthday.