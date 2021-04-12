Reports that theatre organisations in Kerala are planning to ban Faasil are false

Image Credit:

Controversy rocked Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil’s life after reports emerged that theatre organisations in Kerala were planning to ban him for releasing his film ‘Joji’ and ‘C You Soon’ directly to web streaming platforms first and foregoing the traditional theatrical release.

Fahadh Faasil in Joji Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Faasil is riding high after the success of his recent macabre family drama ‘Joji’, which premiered on Amazon Prime first.

But film exhibitors have denied the charge that they are trying to arm-twist Faasil to release his films in cinemas first or that the actor was going to be penalised for releasing his films on web streaming platforms first.

A statement released by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), on The News Minute, denies such allegations.

“We have seen reports on news channels about FEUOK banning films of Fahadh Faasil in theatres. This is quite baseless. The organisation has no issues with Fahadh Faasil or the films he has acted in. The organisation maintains good relations with everyone,” stated the release on The News Minute.

Several reports also claimed that actor and former FEUOK president Dileep, who stands accused in the actor assault case, had also spoken to Faasil to convince him to release his film in theatres first. But such reports are false, they clarified.

Dileep Image Credit: Social media

Faasil, who famously worked on director Mahesh Narayan’s experimental thriller ‘C You Soon’ that released on Amazon Prime, has enjoyed a good run with his releases. In the last two weeks, his two new films ‘Irul’ released on Netflix and ‘Joji’ on Amazon Prime.

‘Joji’, directed by Dileesh Pothan, is inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ and sees Faasil in a grim family drama.

According to reports, Faasil’s next film ‘Malik’ will release during Eid in May. Faasil is one of Malayalam industry's most versatile and talented stars and has acted in compelling films including 'Trance' and 'Kumbalangi Nights'.