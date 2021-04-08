1 of 10
‘Mortal Kombat’ (UAE cinemas): In ‘Mortal Kombat’, the highly-anticipated video game adaptation from director Simon McQuoid, MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan), accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage — or why Outworld’s Sorcerer Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, to hunt him down. Bringing in an all-new character to join the MK legacy, the film sees Cole Young fight alongside fan-favourite warriors like Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Sonya Blade and rogue mercenary Kano, and train under Lord Raiden. Expect high-stake battles, intense action and no-holds-barred fight choreography and lots of gore!
Image Credit: Courtesy of New Line
‘The Irregulars’ (Netflix): Set in Victorian London, the series is the latest show to remix the world of Sherlock Holmes. ‘The Irregulars’ follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. While the supernatural mysteries are engaging enough on their own, it’s the talented group of young actors that really make this series stand out. If you’re in the mood for a refreshing young adult show, ‘The Irregulars’ is your best bet.
Image Credit:
‘Vakeel Saab’ (UAE cinemas): This Telugu courtroom drama marks the return of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on the big screen after three years. This is the Telugu adaptation of celebrated Bollywood hit ‘Pink’, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. If the original is anything to go by, this legal drama will also force you to ask uncomfortable questions about consent, patriarchy and stereotypes surrounding young women in India. It’s a riveting film that forces audiences to acknowledge their own prejudices. If you are in the mood for a thought provoking feature, then this is right up your street.
Image Credit: Supplied
‘Joji’ (Amazon Prime Video): Is there anything that Malayalam’s incredibly talented Fahadh Faasil cannot do? In director Dileesh Pothan’s macabre family drama ‘Joji’, Faasil plays a morally bankrupt young man take over by greed and ambition. Inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’, the film is your chance to watch Faasil tap into his toxic side. While you remain unsure if you are repelled by Joji or impressed by his criminal mind, there’s no denying that this is one of Faasil’s strongest performances of his career. Actors including Baburaj and Unnimaya are also compelling in this dark family drama. The movie is also rich in atmospherics and examines the evil lurking behind an unassuming exterior. Once again, Pothan and Faasil have hit a creative jackpot after their celebrated films ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’ and ‘Thondimuthaljum Driksakshiyum’.
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video
‘Wasp Network’ (UAE Cinemas): Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armasand Edgar Ramirez star in this gripping drama based on the book, ‘The Last Soldiers of the Cold War’ by Fernando Morais. Olivier Assayas directs this thriller which unravels the story of five Cuban political prisoners who had been imprisoned by the United States since the late 1990s on charges of espionage and murder. Were the innocent or spies working for Castro?
Image Credit: IMDB
‘The Zoya Factor’ (Netflix): With the Indian Premier League kicking off on April 9, cricket madness will reach a fever pitch. If you want to be a part of the crowd, but have no desire to actually watch the sport itself, then click over to Netflix and catch Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan romance it out while the latter finds time to captain Team India as well. Bring the popcorn.
Image Credit: Supplied
‘The Office’ (Amazon Prime Video): The kind of humour you see on ‘The Office’ may not suit everyone, but if you do click with it, you will not be able to stop laughing at this addicting show. I have watched the entire series three times and the writing never get old. ‘The Office’ is an American mockumentary sitcom television series that shows you hilarious moments in the dullness of an office job in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The office in question is that of a fictional paper company called Dunder Mifflin. The show aired from 2005 and ended in 2013, lasting a total of nine seasons. This means, you can expect a nice long binge watch this weekend.
Image Credit: IMDB
‘Signal’ (Netflix): In this Korean crime drama, cold case detectives from 2015 and a detective from 1989 are mysteriously able to communicate using a walkie-talkie. This allows them to solve an old unsolved case and prevent other crimes from ever happening. The premise seems almost too strange to believe, but the acting and storytelling make this an interesting watch; it’s one of the most highly rated Korea shows ever.
Image Credit: IMDB
‘Seaspiricy’ (Netflix): In this documentary by filmmaker Ali Tabrizi, the harm that humans inflict upon the seas is analysed — and reveals truths that might shock even the most informed person. Topics that are brought to light include how plastics and fishing gear are polluting the waters, the irreparable damage of bottom trawling and by-catch and the devastating issue of illegal fishing. It’s a troubling but intriguing movie.
Image Credit: Netflix
‘The White Tiger’ (Netflix): Indian actor Adarsh Gourav is nominated for a best actor BAFTA this weekend in the UK. Ahead of the awards, check out the movie that sees him play Balram Halwai, a chauffeur who fights his way to the top to become a successful entrepreneur. The movie, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas), in based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. Apart from being a dark rags-to-riches story, the movie examines issues such as caste and class in India.
Image Credit: