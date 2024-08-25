Veteran actor Siddique has resigned from his position as General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

Siddique submitted his resignation letter to AMMA President Mohanlal on Sunday, stating, "I am stepping down from the position in light of the allegations against me."

The actress Revathy Sampath accused Siddique of sexually assaulting her when she was 21 years old, claiming that the incident occurred after he contacted her on Facebook and initiated a meeting to discuss a film. The actress described the assault as both physical and mental, saying it had a severe impact on her life and career.

"He assaulted me both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I endured severe mental trauma, which even affected my professional life. I felt abandoned by the system and struggled to speak out. After the assault, Siddique acted as if nothing had happened and behaved as though it was normal. It seemed everyone responded as if it were a common occurrence," she told the media.

Sampath recounted her escape from the situation, stating, "I fled to get away. I did my best at that age to escape his advances. Siddique said there was nothing I could do, but I managed to get into an auto and leave."

Siddique, a renowned actor with a career spanning over 300 Malayalam films and Tamil movies has faced significant fallout from these allegations.

Actor Siddique of General Secretary of AMMA and actress Jomol at a press conference to address the Hema Commission Report findings. Image Credit: Screen grab

#MeToo hits Malayalam film industry

The release of the Justice Hema Committee report has reignited the #MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry, sparking a nationwide debate on the exploitation of women in Indian cinema.

The 233-page report, the first of its kind for any Indian film industry, details the power dynamics and pervasive sexual harassment faced by women in Malayalam cinema. The Kerala government appointed the Hema Commission to investigate these issues following the 2017 sexual assault of a popular actress. The commission was tasked with investigating sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry.