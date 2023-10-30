Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon, known for her supporting roles in movies like 'City Of Gold', was found dead at her flat in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, according to reports. She was 35.
Reports claims she was found hanging and investigations are still on. The actress has featured in projects including 'Celebrity Kitchen Magic' and Varan Doctoranu'. She has also worked as a producer in several serials and has acted in over 20 of them.
Her Instagram account is filled with scenes of her filming her serials and with her several co-stars.