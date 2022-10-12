Tamil actor Karthi has congratulated South Indian actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, who recently welcomed twin boys. He sent a handwritten note to the couple, which Shivan took to Instagram to share with fans.
“Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four,” Karthi had written.
Nayanthara and Shivan became parents to Uyir and Ulagam on October 9 and announced the happy news on their social media.
The filmmaker wrote on Instagram: “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for.”
Uyir means ‘life’ and Ulagam means ‘world’ in Tamil. Many have speculated that the children were born through surrogacy, however, the recently married couple has not revealed any details.
Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar, of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ fame, has also shared her support for Nayanthara and Shivan amid controversy over the surrogacy rumours.
“What is more beautiful than the Birth of 2 innocent children born to loving parents who can provide and give them the life all children deserve to have. Spoiling the most beautiful moments of someone’s life must be punishable under the law first (sic),” she wrote.
Nayanthara and Shivan got married in Chennai on June 9 after dating for a number of years. They shared pictures of the intimate occasion, which was attended by just close friends and some celebrity guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth.