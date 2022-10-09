South Indian actress Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have welcomed twin boys into their lives and have named them Uyir and Ulagam. Uyir means 'life', while Ulagam means 'world' in Tamil.
Filmmaker Shivan, who's active on social media, broke the news of their parenthood on his social media handles earlier this evening.
He wrote: "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for."
He also shared a picture of the couple holding their infant's feet and kissing them.
They also revealed the name of their twin boys in the same post and sought their fans' blessings. As soon as he broke the news, the couple were flooded with congratulatory messages from stars and fans alike.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a glamorous wedding on June 9 and their bundle of joy comes as a pleasant surprise to their millions of fans worldwide. While it's not confirmed if the couple had the boys through surrogacy, it certainly points towards that popular method of conception adopted by celebrities.
Their wedding was celebrated in great pomp and style in India. Actors including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay Sethupathi attended their star-studded wedding. The couple has also vacationed frequently in Dubai and often share pictures of them celebrating their milestones in the UAE like their birthdays.
Nayanthara is one of South India's most beloved and revered stars. She was recently seen in 'GodFather', co-starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. She's currently working with Shah Rukh Khan on director Atlee's 'Jawan'.