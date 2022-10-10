As celebrity couple Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shiva celebrate the arrival of their twin boys, questions whether the influential A-listers followed surrogacy rules have cropped up. Four months after marriage, they announced the arrival of their twin boys, triggering assumptions that they opted for surrogacy.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters on Monday that the State government will seek an explanation from them.
“The legalities surrounding surrogacy are a topic of discussion. There is already an issue with the egg cells. As per the rules, an adult married woman aged between 21 and 35 years can donate her egg with the permission of her parents or husband. We will ask the director of medical services to inquire whether they [Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara' followed due process,” the minister said on Monday in response to a journalist who asked whether the couple had registered with the health department.
Yesterday, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to his social media handles to announce the birth of his twin boys. He posted a series of images of the two kissing their boys' tiny feet.
The news came as a surprise to their legion of fans. The couple had married four months ago in June and the arrival of their children came out of the blue. While the probe gets underway, congratulatory calls have been flooding in.