Sanchari Vijay’s family has chosen to donate his organs to help others

Image Credit: Insta/sancharivijay

Indian National Award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay has died in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday.

On Saturday, he was seriously injured in a bike accident while returning home from a friend's house and was transferred to a hospital in critical condition according to media reports.

It was reported that Vijay suffered injuries to the right side of his head and thigh and had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

After undergoing surgery for brain hemorrhage, Vijay was declared brain dead by the doctors.

Siddesh Kumar, Vijay's brother, told the media that the family had chosen to donate his organs.

“Doctors have informed us that his brain stem has failed and the possibilities of him reviving are very slim. As you all know he always worked for the betterment of society. He even worked round the clock on the relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we have decided to donate his organs. We believe that it will bring him peace. He will continue to help the society even in death. Thanks to everyone who tried to do their best to help him,” the actor’s brother said.

Condolences started pouring in for Vijay as soon as the news of his demise was announced. Kannada actor Sudeep took to Twitter to share his condolences.

Vijay was honoured with the National Award for his portrayal of a transgender character in the highly acclaimed film ‘Naanu Avanalla...Avalu’. He was last seen in the film ‘ACT 1978’, which was released last year.