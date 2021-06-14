1 of 8
It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence, but his Bollywood colleagues are still grappling with the void left behind by the actor. No celebrity death, barring Sridevi’s accidental drowning in Dubai in 2018, has shaken the foundations of the Hindi entertainment industry in the manner in which Rajput’s tragic death has. Here’s a look at the actors remembering Rajput fondly.
Bhumi Pednekar: Rajput and Pednekar worked together in the critically acclaimed feature ‘Sonchiriya’ and that creative experience will never be forgotten by the actress. Pednekar wrote on social media: "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti." She also put up a picture of her co-star in his ‘Sonchiriya’ get-up looking mischievous.
Abhishek Kapoor: Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered and introduced into the world of films by director Abhishek Kapoor through his stirring film 'Kai Po Che' in 2013. These two go a long way back and they worked together again in 'Kedarnath' in 2018. And naturally, the director who gave him first movie break is yet to find closure. His post reads: "1yr today.. still numb🙏 #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever."
Varoin Marwah: Dubai-based designer Varoin Marwah and Rajput were good friends and famously painted the town red when the actor used to nip down to the UAE for work or for leisure. Marwah's personal note gives us an indication of their closeness. Marwah wrote: "Those special memories we made live on even though you’re gone. I will use today, the 1st anniversary of your passing, to remember what a truly wonderful person you were… Om Shanti 🙏 #restinpeace #brother #heavensgate #missyoueveryday #sushantsinghrajput." The UAE-based designer also shared a string of snapshots of the two partying it up in Dubai.
Ankita Lokhande: Rajput's former girlfriend put up a collage of pictures showing the two having a great time in each other's company. The images feature this good-looking pair in happier times as they vacationed without a care in the world. She also wrote: "This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte✋ [We will see each other soon]," along with an emoji of a broken heart.
Mukesh Chhabra: Casting expert Mukesh Chhabra made his directorial debut with Rajput's swan song 'Dil Bechara'. A year ago, Chhabra famously wrote that he considered Rajput as his brother and that they had a deep connection. But time hasn't been an effective healer for this artiste. Chhabra claims the he still misses Rajput terribly. He wrote: "Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother😔 #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput." He also posted a picture of a cheerful Rajput winking in blue blazer.
Pulkit Samrat: The actor wrote an emotionally charged post about how Rajput was an inspiration to all those actor hopefuls from small-towns who dreamt of making it big in Bollywood. He also spoke about how they met briefly at an awards function, but he would never forget that encounter. "You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist. He also added that though they didn't know each other, the loss felt very personal to Samrat.
Sophie Choudry: Model and actress Choudry claimed that she misses him terribly and that his sudden death touched many lives. She hoped that Rajput, who loved star-gazing and had a keen eye for astronomy, would be happy living among the stars. She wrote: "One year ago today it felt like everything changed. Whether you knew him or not you were deeply affected, hurt, angry, confused. You are missed Sushant, as an artist, as a human being, as a friend and by all those who loved you. Hope you are smiling amongst the stars you so loved💜 #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #ssrforever."
