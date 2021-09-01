As soon as Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas received his UAE golden visa earlier this week, he told Gulf News he consideres Dubai his second home and loves living it up in the city. He seems to have made good on his word.
If you look at his Instagram account, it is filled with his Dubai chronicles. From having a meal at a fine dining restaurant overlooking the Burj Khalifa to trying out a coffee laced with gold foil, the actor is busy playing the indulgent tourist.
He also posted a picture and video of himself enjoying an aerial view of Dubai in a helicopter.
Thomas is one of Malayalam cinema’s most promising actors.
His films, such as the stirring romance ‘Mayanadhi’ and the visceral drama ‘Kala’, have been widely appreciated. As an actor, he is known for his on-screen charm and affable personality.
On August 30, Thomas revealed that he was bestowed with the UAE golden visa honour, just like his seasoned colleagues Mohanlal and Mammootty.
“I am so happy to receive this honour. Dubai is like my second home to me and I have so many friends and relatives here. It’s such an incredible privilege to be given this visa,” Thomas told Gulf News at the time.