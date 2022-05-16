Let it be said that Kichcha Sudeep has friends in high places who are ready to put their trust and their money behind his ventures. One of these friends also happens to be Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.
As fans eagerly await the release of Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’, it has now been confirmed that the Kannada star’s ‘Dabangg 3’ co-star Khan will be presenting the film in the North Indian market.
Khan took to social media on Monday to confirm the same. “I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @KicchaSudeep Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema,” Khan tweeted.
Releasing on July 28, the movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.
The film, which is also releasing in a 3D format, will release in five languages in total, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English and others.
‘Vikrant Rona’ is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.
Last year, Sudeep and the crew of the film also flew down to Dubai to launch the logo of ‘Vikrant Rona’ on the facade of Burj Khalifa, marking the star’s 25 years in cinema.