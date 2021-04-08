‘Ludo’ star will work out at home during COVID-19 to bulk up for new role

Aditya Roy Kapur Image Credit: Supplied

Can’t go the gym due to COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai? Then, let the gym come to you. Or, so believes Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur who’s living in a city grappling with the second wave of the virus. The ‘Ludo’ star is bulking up for his next action film ‘Om’ and so he has built a gym at his own home so that his workouts aren’t interrupted.

According to an industry source, Kapur has also set up a gym at his farmhouse to not miss his workout sessions.

“Aditya is working really hard to get the desired look for his character in ‘Om’. Being a thorough professional, he realised that there was no way he could achieve the look required for ‘Om’ if he didn’t take matters into his own hands. So he has now set up a special gym at his house as well as his farmhouse,” the source said.

Just like the other residents in Mumbai, Kapoor has been homebound due to the pandemic. But he has also undergone martial arts and weapons training for the climax of the film.

‘Om’ is directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios.